Wine Country Strong Concert Honoring First Responders and Emergency Workers Announced for November 5

Festival Napa Valley and Boisset Collection are joining forces to present Wine Country Strong, a FREE concert and chef’s picnic honoring the first responders and emergency workers who provided heroic service in the recent wildfires. The concert and barbecue will be held at Lincoln Theater in Yountville, on Sunday, November 5, 2017 from 2pm – 5:30pm.

Wine Country Strong is free for first responders and their families and for the entire community. Donations to the Napa Valley Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund, Sonoma County Community Foundation Resilience Fund, and CAL Fire Firefighter Relief Fund are strongly encouraged.

This special afternoon offers an opportunity for the community to come together and express appreciation for the firefighters, police, EMTs, hospital staff and other emergency workers who have served Wine Country during the epic wildfires, saving lives, homes and property. Guests will enjoy a celebratory concert followed by a chef’s picnic hosted by Boisset Collection and featuring Honoris, a limited edition benefit vintage Napa and Sonoma Cabernet Sauvignon created to honor first responders and the communities affected by the fires.

Additional wines and support provided by the Festival Napa Valley Board of Directors: Prescott Ashe (Golden Gate Capital), Timothy Blackburn (Philanthropist), Athena Blackburn (Philanthropist), Robin Baggett (Alpha Omega), Jean-Charles Boisset (Boisset Collection), Darioush Khaledi (Darioush), Antonio Castellucci (Castellucci Napa Valley), Leslie Frank (Frank Family Vineyards), Kathryn Walt Hall (HALL Wines and Walt), Agustin Huneeus (Quintessa), Larry Maguire (Far Niente), Maggie Oetgen (Philanthropist), David Pearson (Opus One), Sabrina Persson (Hess Family Wine Estates), Michael Polenske (Bespoke Collection and Blackbird Vineyards), Dario Sattui (V. Sattui and Castello di Amorosa), Steven Stull (Advantage Capital), Clarke Swanson (Swanson Family Estate), Michael Uytengsu (Tusk), and Roger Walther (Tusker Corporation).

Performers to be announced. Tickets will be released on Friday, October 27, 2017. To pre-register, visit festivalnapavalley.org/winecountrystrong.