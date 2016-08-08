Wine Basics: Airén

Airén: Pronunciation: [i-REHN] A white grape is Spain’s and the world’s most widely planted grape variety. Airén blankets central Spain’s hot, arid regions of La Mancha and Valdepeñas and is used for both red and white wines. The Airén grape’s reputation for creating dull white wines is still widely dependable but-thanks to modern equipment and new wine making techniques-these wines have recently gained a better image. There are now white Airén wines being produced that are light, crisp, fruity, and slightly aromatic. Airén is also known as Lairén, Manchega, and Valdepeñera Blanca.