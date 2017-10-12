Update:Wine Country Fires

As raging wildfires continue throughout Northern California Wine country becoming one of the deadliest and most destructive in California history, firefighters continue to make gains overnight into Thursday morning.

At least 23 people have died and at least 3,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed.

Entire cities had evacuated, including the historic resort town of Calistoga, a popular destination filled with hotels,wine tastings and hot springs. All of its 5,300 residents are all under mandatory evacuations orders.

Here is a closer look at the major fires throughout wine country as of 7 am PST on Thursday October 11,2017.

Tubbs and Pocket fires located in Napa and Sonoma counties near Calistoga

The Tubbs Fire (Central LNU Complex) between Calistoga and Santa Rosa is now 27,363 acres and 10 percent contained. The Tubbs fire is threatening the town of Calistoga, whose city streets are empty because of mandatory evacuations. This complex is comprised of the Tubbs Fire and the Pocket Fire, north of Geyserville. The Pocket fire is now 4,000 acres.

https://srcity.org/610/Emergency-Information

Atlas Fire (Napa and Solano Counties)

Atlas Fire, north and west of Napa and Solano counties, is at 43,349 acres and 3 percent contained. Details for this fire that is being whipped up by winds under a red-flag warning can be found at http://cdfdata.fire.ca.gov/pub/cdf/images/incidentfile1866_2717.pdf

Patrick Fire (Napa County)

The Patrick Fire, west of Napa, is now 9,523 acres and 2 percent.

For the most recent evacuation information,go to http://www.fire.ca.gov/current_incidents/incidentdetails/Index/1869

Adobe Fire (Sonoma County)

Firefighters are battling an 9,004-acre fire near Kenwood. It is 1 percent contained.

Nuns Fire (Sonoma County)

The Nuns Fire, north of Glen Ellen in the Southern LNU Complex, is now 8,476 acres and is at 2 percent containment. Additional resources continue to arrive from across the state to assist firefighters with control efforts in the Southern LNU Complex consisting of Atlas, Nuns, Adobe, Norrbom (4,331 acres) and Pressley (473 acres). Find more information on the LNU Complex fires by visiting http://www.fire.ca.gov/current_incidents/incidentdetails/Index/1868

37 Fire (Sonoma County)

The 37 Fire, off Highway 27 and Lakeville Highway near Skaggs Island, is now 1,660 acres and 70 percent contained.

Redwood Valley Fire and Sulphur Fire (Mendocino-Lake Complex)

The Sulphur Fire at Clearlake Oaks in Lake County remains at 2,500 acres and 45 percent contained. The Redwood Fire (Mendocino County) has burned 30,000 acres and is 5 percent contained.