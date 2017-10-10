Napa Fire Update: Tuesday October 10

Napa County officials released a map of burned-over areas throughout the county as of Tuesday morning, October 10th. The fires remain uncontained and stated that all previous evacuations and road closures remain in effect with additional evacuations possible as the fires continue to move throughout the county.

During the press conference, Cal Fire released its first official incident report for the fires around Napa, which they have combined into a single incident for reporting purposes. As of Tuesday morning, the fires had consumed about 31,000 acres all together, 25,000 of which were in the Atlas Fire. About 125 structures had been destroyed but up to 5,000 were under threat.