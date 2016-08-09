Five Must Have Books For Any Wine Lover
It doesn’t matter if you are brand new to wine or if you are a seasoned wine professional, these 5 books should be on every wine lovers book shelf.
- The Wine Bible by Karen MacNeil Workman Publishing $25.00
Recently updated, The Wine Bible is the almost as lengthy as the Bible itself. The book contains a tremendous amount of information.
- Kevin Zraly Windows on the World Complete Wine Course $28
Now in its 30th anniversary, this beginners’ wine guides, “Windows on the World Complete Wine Course” is one of the best. The World Trade Center restaurant that gave this book its name is sadly gone forever, but the spirit of the place lives on in these pages.
- World Atlas of Wine by Hugh Johnson and Jancis Robinson
This book is a great start to understanding the basics to the world of wine. When you read this book you will explore the world of wine through a regional perspective with highlights on important areas and wines.
- Wine and War by
The Nazi occupation of France was a flurry of destruction. Wine is the jewel of France and the Nazis had a lust for finery. During the 1940’s, French winemakers came together to resist and protect their fragile world.
- Judgement of Paris
Love the movie “Bottle Shock”? The Paris Tasting of 1976 tells the story of the first time the world realized that wine outside of France can be world-class.
One thought on “Five Must Have Books For Any Wine Lover”
I have 4 of the 5. Don’t have Wine and War.