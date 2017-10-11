Fire Update: Mendocino County Redwood Complex Fire

The Redwood Complex Fire has ravaged areas of Mendocino County since it began on Sunday, October 8, 2017. The amount of devastation in Mendocino County is catastrophic. This fire, like fires actively burning in Sonoma and Napa counties affect wineries, vineyards, businesses and residences alike. As of the publishing of this story, the fire has affected a relatively small portion of Mendocino’s vineyard acreage – currently at 1100 acres in the fire zone. The two major winegrowing regions affected are Redwood Valley and Potter Valley. Redwood Valley was ravaged by fire early Monday morning with nearly 100 homes lost.

According to The Mendocino Winegrowers, approximately 38 vineyard properties were in the fire zone, totaling an estimated 900 acres of the 2800 acres planted to grapes in this region. Potter Valley suffered damage to at least 5 vineyard properties totaling about 200 acres. It is not known what the extent of the damage will be to the vineyards within the fire zone.

The Mendocino grape harvest is well underway with most of the white varietals already picked, and close to 75% of the red varietals harvested. At this time, only one winery was partially damaged by the fires, Frey Vineyards in Redwood Valley.

The following image reflects the complete fire zone since the fire began, till 9am today. The red border is the fire zone, and small dots represent individual vineyards. The information was gathered from the National Centers for Environmental Information (NOAA) and MWI.