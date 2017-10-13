Donations Pour In For Affected Wine Country Fire Victims

The wine country community has always been incredibly generous to those in need. Every year, Napa Valley Vintners hosts Napa Valley Wine Auction for local area nonprofits. Sonoma and Mendocino wineries hosts various events throughout the year to benefit those in need in their communities. In addition, wineries have donated millions of dollars in wine to various charities throughout the country. Now, wine country is experiencing what it is like to be on the receiving end of giving.

Facebook announced on Tuesday that it would be donating $1 million to local nonprofits, including the Community Foundation of Sonoma County.

“I’m thinking of all our neighbors in harm’s way and I hope everyone stays safe,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post announcing the donation.

Apple has also committed $1 million to fire relief efforts in addition to matching employee donations two-for-one. Google has said it will be donating $500,000 to the relief effort.

Joseph E. Gallo, chief executive officer of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, announced that the family-owned company is donating $1 million to aid the fire recovery effort. The money will be divided among the American Red Cross California Wildfires Relief Fund, the Community Foundation of Sonoma and the Napa Valley Community Foundation. In addition, Gallo will match employee donations two-for-one.

Other wine regions and wineries have also answered the call to help wineries affected. Organized by a group of association leaders representing California’s major winegrowing regions, support efforts including fundraising and the creation of an online resource where vintners can find and offer resources, such as generators, trailers, lodging and manpower.

“Our focus right now is on getting on-the-ground support to impacted growers and vintners to help stave off further damage,” says Ann Petersen, Executive Director of Winegrowers of Dry Creek Valley. “We need the entire wine community to support this region with immediate and strategic action.”

The Santa Cruz Mountain Winegrowers Association has also answered the call by providing assistance to those wineries who need help. “The Santa Cruz Mountains AVA wine community is heavyhearted today as we watch the continued impact of the wildfires on so many of our wine country brethren,” says Megan Metz, Executive Director of the Santa Cruz Mountains Winegrowers Association. “It’s times like these that remind us how important the company of family and friends can be. We have banded together to help our friends as best we can to protect their businesses and livelihoods and will continue partnering on recovery efforts in the weeks and months ahead.”

Paso Robles’ wineries have come together to try to raise funds for those affected by the devastating wildfires in Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties. Each participating winery will be donating $1 per bottle sold through the end of the month to the following charities:

“We are shocked and devastated for the communities affected by the fires in Northern California,” said Beau Bianchi, proprietor of Bianchi Winery and Tasting Room. “We are glad to be part of this effort to send monetary help, as well as let them know that we stand as one wine community.”

If anyone is unable to travel to these Paso Robles tasting rooms, they can consider donating directly to any of the above charities or to San Luis Obispo County’s GoFundMe page. Below is the list of participating Paso Robles wineries. This list will continuously be updated on pasowine.com/consumer_events/wildfire_relief/

Participating Wineries:

Adelaida Vineyards & Winery, Alta Colina Vineyard & Winery, Ancient Peaks Winery, August Ridge Vineyards, Bianchi Winery, Brochelle Vineyards- Eastside Tasting Lounge, Brochelle Vineyards – Westside, Caliza Winery, Castoro Cellars, Chateau Margene- Creston, Chateau Margene – Morro Bay, Cinquain Cellars, Cloak & Dagger Wines, Cypher Winery, DAOU Vineyards & Winery, Derby Wine Estates, Dunning Vineyards Estate Winery, Epoch Estate Wines, Frolicking Frog Cellars, Glunz Family Winery & Cellars, HammerSky Vineyards, HEARST RANCH Winery- Cholame, HEARST RANCH Winery- San Simeon, J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines, JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery, Law Estate Wines, Le Cuvier Winery, Lone Madrone, Niner Wine Estates, ONX Wines, Opolo Vineyards, Oso Libre Winery, PasoPort / Per Caso Cellars, Pear Valley Vineyard & Winery, Pelletiere Estate Vineyard & Winery, Penman Springs Vineyard, RIO SECO Vineyard & Winery, Robert Hall Winery, San Marcos Creek Vineyard, Seven Oxen Estate Wines, Still Waters Vineyards, Tablas Creek Vineyard, Treana and Hope Family Wines, Villa Creek Cellars, Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery, Vino Vargas, Wild Horse Winery & Vineyards, Windward Vineyard

OTHER PARTICIPATING Paso Robles BUSINESSES:

Dracaena Wines

Paso Robles Inn & Steakhouse

Rancho Azul y Oro

Taste in the Alley

The California Wine Institute has provided contacts for ways to help to in the relief effort, while Napa Valley Vintners has reactivated the Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund, which it established in 2014 following the South Napa earthquake.

Those wishing to make donations can contribute via the Community Foundation of Napa Valley’s website, or by clicking the link available on the napavintners.com website.

Community-wide fundraising efforts are underway and messaging is being organized around the hashtag #CAWineStrong.