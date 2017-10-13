You are here
California Wildfires Ways to Help

Donations Pour In For Affected Wine Country Fire Victims

Al Hernandez

The wine country community has always been incredibly generous to those in need. Every year, Napa Valley Vintners hosts Napa Valley Wine Auction for local area nonprofits. Sonoma and Mendocino wineries hosts various events throughout the year to benefit those in need in their communities. In addition, wineries have donated millions of dollars in wine to various charities throughout the country. Now, wine country is experiencing what it is like to be on the receiving end of giving.

Facebook announced on Tuesday that it would be donating $1 million to local nonprofits, including the Community Foundation of Sonoma County.

“I’m thinking of all our neighbors in harm’s way and I hope everyone stays safe,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post announcing the donation.

Apple has also committed $1 million to fire relief efforts in addition to matching employee donations two-for-one. Google has said it will be donating $500,000 to the relief effort.

Joseph E. Gallo, chief executive officer of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, announced that the family-owned company is donating $1 million to aid the fire recovery effort. The money will be divided among the American Red Cross California Wildfires Relief Fund, the Community Foundation of Sonoma and the Napa Valley Community Foundation.  In addition, Gallo will match employee donations two-for-one.

Other wine regions and wineries have also answered the call to help wineries affected. Organized by a group of association leaders representing California’s major winegrowing regions, support efforts including fundraising and the creation of an online resource where vintners can find and offer resources, such as generators, trailers, lodging and manpower.

“Our focus right now is on getting on-the-ground support to impacted growers and vintners to help stave off further damage,” says Ann Petersen, Executive Director of Winegrowers of Dry Creek Valley.  “We need the entire wine community to support this region with immediate and strategic action.”

The Santa Cruz Mountain Winegrowers Association has also answered the call by providing assistance to those wineries who need help. “The Santa Cruz Mountains AVA wine community is heavyhearted today as we watch the continued impact of the wildfires on so many of our wine country brethren,” says Megan Metz, Executive Director of the Santa Cruz Mountains Winegrowers Association.  “It’s times like these that remind us how important the company of family and friends can be. We have banded together to help our friends as best we can to protect their businesses and livelihoods and will continue partnering on recovery efforts in the weeks and months ahead.”

Paso Robles’ wineries have come together to try to raise funds for those affected by the devastating wildfires in Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties. Each participating winery will be donating $1 per bottle sold through the end of the month to the following charities:

“We are shocked and devastated for the communities affected by the fires in Northern California,” said Beau Bianchi, proprietor of Bianchi Winery and Tasting Room. “We are glad to be part of this effort to send monetary help, as well as let them know that we stand as one wine community.”

If anyone is unable to travel to these Paso Robles tasting rooms, they can consider donating directly to any of the above charities or to San Luis Obispo County’s GoFundMe page. Below is the list of participating Paso Robles wineries. This list will continuously be updated on pasowine.com/consumer_events/wildfire_relief/

Participating Wineries:

Adelaida Vineyards & WineryAlta Colina Vineyard & WineryAncient Peaks WineryAugust Ridge VineyardsBianchi WineryBrochelle Vineyards- Eastside Tasting LoungeBrochelle Vineyards – WestsideCaliza WineryCastoro CellarsChateau Margene- CrestonChateau Margene – Morro BayCinquain CellarsCloak & Dagger WinesCypher WineryDAOU Vineyards & WineryDerby Wine EstatesDunning Vineyards Estate WineryEpoch Estate WinesFrolicking Frog CellarsGlunz Family Winery & CellarsHammerSky VineyardsHEARST RANCH Winery- CholameHEARST RANCH Winery- San SimeonJ. Lohr Vineyards & WinesJUSTIN Vineyards & WineryLaw Estate WinesLe Cuvier WineryLone MadroneNiner Wine EstatesONX WinesOpolo VineyardsOso Libre WineryPasoPort / Per Caso CellarsPear Valley Vineyard & WineryPelletiere Estate Vineyard & WineryPenman Springs VineyardRIO SECO Vineyard & WineryRobert Hall WinerySan Marcos Creek VineyardSeven Oxen Estate WinesStill Waters VineyardsTablas Creek VineyardTreana and Hope Family WinesVilla Creek CellarsVina Robles Vineyards & WineryVino VargasWild Horse Winery & VineyardsWindward Vineyard

 

OTHER PARTICIPATING Paso Robles BUSINESSES:

Dracaena Wines

Paso Robles Inn & Steakhouse

Rancho Azul y Oro

Taste in the Alley

The California Wine Institute has provided contacts for ways to help to in the relief effort, while Napa Valley Vintners has reactivated the Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund, which it established in 2014 following the South Napa earthquake.

Those wishing to make donations can contribute via the Community Foundation of Napa Valley’s website, or by clicking the link available on the napavintners.com website.

Community-wide fundraising efforts are underway and messaging is being organized around the hashtag #CAWineStrong.

 

Related Terms:

Related posts

Leave a Comment