Amy Poehler, Tina Fey and SNL friends are coming to “Wine Country” in a new Netflix movie

Amy Poehler had decided to get the group back together for a new Netflix movie called Wine Country. The comedy will take place in Napa Valley, focusing on a group of friends celebrating a 50thbirthday with plenty of Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon . Poehler will be joined by fellow SNL cast alums Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, Maya Rudolph, and Ana Gasteyer, plus two former writers on the legendary sketch show show, Emily Spivey and Paula Pell.

Netflix shared a teaser video this afternoon via twitter that features the Wine Country stars lounging around a living room, singing along to the Kenny Loggins jam “Whenever I Call You Friend.”

The movie’s tagline, “Your new favorite movie.” Production will begin in March, but no word yet on a release date. We look forward to seeing which wineries get the nod.