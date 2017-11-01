TSA Enacts New Security Screening Procedures

The Transportation Security Administration has enacted new stronger security-screening procedures at airport security checkpoints. Passengers are now required to remove all electronics larger than a cell phone from carry-on bags and placed in a bin for X-ray screening. The policy was tested at 10 airports during this past summer. It will be rolling out the new procedure all the nation’s airports in the next couple of months.

Passengers will need to place electronics in a bin with nothing above or below them, as they have with laptops. Some examples of personal electronic items that should be removed from carry-on bags include laptops, tablets, e-readers and cameras. The new rules apply only to standard security lanes, and don’t affect those in the PreCheck security line. TSA has identified ways to improve screening procedures with quicker and more targeted measures to clear potential threat items in carry-on bags. However, passengers may experience more bag checks.

Airports that have instituted the new measures have trained TSA agents to guide passengers through the new procedures and to let them know exactly what needs to be removed from bags.

As for the other screening procedures, passengers will have to continue removing their one-quart bags that contain liquids, gels and aerosols (still in sizes smaller than 100ml/3.4 oz) – and they’ll need to place those in a separate bin now.

The TSA is offering these helpful hints that will help speed things along and get you through the security checkpoint quicker:

Organize carry-on bags so electronics larger than a cell phone can be quickly and easily accessed at the checkpoint.

Ensure that the bag of liquids, gels and aerosols can be easily accessed and removed as well.

Refrain from overstuffing carry-on bags, in order to facilitate faster, more effective screening.

Remember to put all items back in the carry-on bag after screening, and double-check to ensure that no items are left behind.

In terms of what types of items may be carried on, no rules have changed.