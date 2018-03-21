Morro Bay Creates Safe Haven for Santa Barbara and Ventura Evacuees

Mandatory evacuation orders went into effect yesterday for parts of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties as a powerful Pacific storm dumps significant rain over recent burn areas. The orders are expected to last until at least 5 p.m. Thursday, March 22, 2018. A couple hours north, the quaint town of Morro Bay invites evacuees to the world-class destination that prides itself on treating visitors like family.

Just like family takes care of its members, Morro Bay wants to take care of evacuees and be a safe haven in the storm by offering these deep lodging discounts:

Ascot Inn and Suites (805-772-4437): $99/night

Bayfront Inn at the Waterfront (805-772-5607): $10 off plus usual discounts

Beach Bungalow Inn and Suites (805-772-9700): 15% off rack rate

Best Western San Marcos (805-772-2248): $69 per night

Best Western Tradewinds (805-772-7376): 15% off per night

456 Embarcadero Inn (805-772-2700): 15% off per night

Estero Inn (805-772-1500) 15% off all direct bookings until 3/28/2018. Code: Evacuee

Fireside Inn (805-772-2244): $49+tax for 1 queen and $59+tax for 2 queens. Today through Thursday (3/22/18) this week only. Must call property directly. Mention evacuee for discount.

Harbor House Inn (805-772-2711): 15% off per night

Inn at Morro Bay (805-772-5651): Sunday – Thursday $88, Friday and Saturday $165.00

La Serena Inn (805-772-5665): $59 per night

The Landing (805-776-5115): W-Fri $99, Sat $129, Sun $99

Marina Street Inn (805-772-4016): Rose Room at $90 per night, including breakfast.

Masterpiece Hotel (805-772-5633): $69 per night

Pacific Shores Inn (805-772-4435): This week: Tuesday-Thursday: King Bed $52/ Two Beds $62. Friday: King Bed $95/Two Beds $105

Pleasant Inn Motel 15% off per night*Rooms must be booked directly by calling the hotel. Offers subject to availability.

Morro Bay, known as the Gibraltar of the Pacific, is the place on the Central Coast to enjoy miles of unspoiled beaches, cozy hotels, amazing fresh seafood, breathtaking views around every corner and much more.