Hotels and Resorts Revise “Do Not Disturb” Policies and Procedures

After recent tragic events, hotels are working hard to protect their guests and staff against future incidents. USA Today has reported Hilton has begun advising team members to contact security or a manager if the “Do Not Disturb” sign has been displayed on a guestroom door for more than 24 consecutive hours. However, individual properties will have the final say on the course of action, and the new policy doesn’t guarantee that a team member will enter each guestroom every day.

According to the new policy, Hilton will notify guests through unobtrusive cards and notes that state the following: “We understand and respect your need for privacy. The hotel reserves the right to visually inspect all guest rooms every 24 hours to ensure the well-being of our guests and confirm the condition of the room. If service is refused for this length of time, a member of hotel management will check on the guest room.”

Other resort properties have taken similar actions in the past few months. The SLS Las Vegas recently suspended the ability for guests to use the “Do Not Disturb” Signs as a safety precaution during the Rock n Roll Las Vegas Marathon which runs along the Las Vegas Strip. Wynn Resorts in Las Vegas has implemented a new policy having employees check in with guests if the “Do Not Disturb” sign is in place for more than 12 straight hours. In Orlando, Walt Disney World resorts—including the Polynesian Village Resort, the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, the Contemporary Resort and the Bay Lake Tower—has replaced the traditional “Do Not Disturb” sign with one that reads “Room Occupied.” Disney’s new policy requires a staff member to enter each room at least once a day to ensure guest safety. However, members must knock and identify themselves before entering.

The American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) fully supports the new polices stating “hotels own the rooms and have the right to enter for reasons of security, safety of guests, maintenance or sanitation.”