Celebrating National Drink Beer Day in Wine Country
California Wine Country home of Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and hundreds of other wine varietals is also home to plenty of world-class breweries. Ask any wine maker and they will tell you, it takes a lot of great beer to make a world-class wine. Since it is National Drink Beer Day (September 28) and we are in the middle of harvest, it’s only right that we list a couple of our favorite breweries throughout California’s Wine Country.
Mendocino:
Anderson Valley Brewing Company
The Tap Room has beers you won’t find outside of the brewery. Enjoy handcrafted microbrews at the taproom bar, or explore the extensive outdoor grounds, which include horse pastures and a Frisbee golf course.
Address:
17700 Highway 253
Boonville, CA 95415
707.895.2337
Sonoma:
Russian River Brewing Company
Best known for its Pliny the Elder Imperial IPA style beer. This downtown Santa Rosa brewery has become a beer lover’s must stop destination complete with amazing seasonal brews, pub food pizza and so much more.
Address:
725 4th Street
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Telephone: 707.545.BEER
http://www.russianriverbrewing.com/
Napa Valley:
Napa Smith Brewery
Napa Smith Brewery has the unique experience of being the only production craft brewery in the city of Napa. Brand new beer fans and longtime beer geeks alike are welcome to come experience for themselves where all the milling, brewing, fermenting, bottling, and lab work takes place.
Address:
1 Executive Way
Napa, California 94558
(707) 254-7167
http://www.napasmithbrewery.com/
Monterey
Alvarado Street Brewery
This craft brewery and New American grill offers West Coast-style ales and Belgian-inspired pints alongside plates featuring local ingredients in an amazing setting that is timeless and urban design, inspired by turn of the century classic American bars and bistros of the era
Address:
426 Alvarado St.
Monterey, CA 93940
(831) 655-BEER
http://www.alvaradostreetbrewery.com/
Paso Robles / San Luis Obispo:
Central Coast Brewing
Central Coast Brewing opened in 1998 and is located in beautiful downtown San Luis Obispo. Recognized as one of the premier brewing facilities in California’s Central Coast region, CCB is known far and wide for its variety of hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind signature ales and lagers
Address:
1422 Monterey Street
San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
(805) 783-BREW
http://www.centralcoastbrewing.com/
Santa Barbara:
Telegraph Brewing Company
Just what you would expect from a Santa Barbara tasting room. Enjoy tasting flights, goblets, and pints of ten brewery-fresh beers. Hang out and play darts, old-school video games, and of course a Tiki Toss for good measure.
Address:
418 N Salsipuedes St.
Santa Barbara, CA 93103
(805) 963-5018