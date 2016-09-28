Celebrating National Drink Beer Day in Wine Country

California Wine Country home of Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and hundreds of other wine varietals is also home to plenty of world-class breweries. Ask any wine maker and they will tell you, it takes a lot of great beer to make a world-class wine. Since it is National Drink Beer Day (September 28) and we are in the middle of harvest, it’s only right that we list a couple of our favorite breweries throughout California’s Wine Country.

Mendocino:

Anderson Valley Brewing Company



The Tap Room has beers you won’t find outside of the brewery. Enjoy handcrafted microbrews at the taproom bar, or explore the extensive outdoor grounds, which include horse pastures and a Frisbee golf course.

http://www.avbc.com

Address:

17700 Highway 253

Boonville, CA 95415

707.895.2337

Sonoma:

Russian River Brewing Company

Best known for its Pliny the Elder Imperial IPA style beer. This downtown Santa Rosa brewery has become a beer lover’s must stop destination complete with amazing seasonal brews, pub food pizza and so much more.

Address:

725 4th Street

Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Telephone: 707.545.BEER

http://www.russianriverbrewing.com/

Napa Valley:

Napa Smith Brewery



Napa Smith Brewery has the unique experience of being the only production craft brewery in the city of Napa. Brand new beer fans and longtime beer geeks alike are welcome to come experience for themselves where all the milling, brewing, fermenting, bottling, and lab work takes place.

Address:

1 Executive Way

Napa, California 94558

(707) 254-7167

http://www.napasmithbrewery.com/

Monterey

Alvarado Street Brewery

This craft brewery and New American grill offers West Coast-style ales and Belgian-inspired pints alongside plates featuring local ingredients in an amazing setting that is timeless and urban design, inspired by turn of the century classic American bars and bistros of the era

Address:

426 Alvarado St.

Monterey, CA 93940

(831) 655-BEER

http://www.alvaradostreetbrewery.com/

Paso Robles / San Luis Obispo:

Central Coast Brewing

Central Coast Brewing opened in 1998 and is located in beautiful downtown San Luis Obispo. Recognized as one of the premier brewing facilities in California’s Central Coast region, CCB is known far and wide for its variety of hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind signature ales and lagers

Address:

1422 Monterey Street

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

(805) 783-BREW

http://www.centralcoastbrewing.com/

Santa Barbara:

Telegraph Brewing Company

Just what you would expect from a Santa Barbara tasting room. Enjoy tasting flights, goblets, and pints of ten brewery-fresh beers. Hang out and play darts, old-school video games, and of course a Tiki Toss for good measure.

Address:

418 N Salsipuedes St.

Santa Barbara, CA 93103

(805) 963-5018

http://telegraphbrewing.com/