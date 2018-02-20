2018 Festival Napa Valley Lineup Announced

The 13th Season of Festival Napa Valley expands its programing and will be dedicated to honoring the first responders involved in the Northern California Wildfires that ravaged the area last year.

The annual festival from July 18-29th at venues throughout Napa Valley will include a number of free concerts and will include $5.00 tickets to firefighters, police, medics and other first responders.

Details on the first responder discount and the free events are available at festivalnapavalley.org. Tickets and lineup details are available. More festival related wine, culinary, and educational events will be posted as details become finalized.

Festival highlights this year include Grupo Compay Segundo from Havana, Cuba, founded by members of the famous Buena Vista Social Club it will be the first time in 20 years members have played in the United States. In addition, violinist Joshua Bell a festival regular will perform a world premiere of the complete score of the Academy Award-winning film “The Red Violin,” accompanied by a full orchestra and a showing of a remastered print of the movie.

The score’s composer, John Corigliano, is scheduled to attend the performance and the next day, members of the Russian National Orchestra will debut a new arrangement of his “Pied Piper Fantasy.”

Tickets and information are on the 2018 festival are available online or by calling (888) 337-6272. Single concert tickets start at $39. Patron Experience passes start at $850.