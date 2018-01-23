Roasted Vegetable Beef Stew

Courtesy of Chef Adrianne Calvo

Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar



Serves: 6-8

Ingredients:

3 lbs boneless beef chuck cut into 1-1/2-inch pieces

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup all purpose flour

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 yellow onions, cut into 1-inch chunks

10 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 cups dry red wine

2 cups low sodium beef broth

2 cups water

3 bay leaves

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1-1/2 teaspoons sugar

4 large carrots, peeled and cut into 1/2 inch slices

1 pound Yukon potatoes, cut into 1/2 inch cubes

1/2 cup celery, chopped

1 cup butternut squash, cubed

1 cup acorn squash, cubed

1/2 cup green peas

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. In a large bowl, toss carrots, potatoes, celery, and squashes with a bit of olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Place in a roasting pan and bake for 15-18 minutes. Meanwhile, season beef with salt and pepper then toss in flour. Shake off excess. In a large Dutch oven or large pot, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil over medium-high heat, brown the meat in 3 batches being careful not to overcrowd.

Transfer the meat to a large plate and set aside. Add the onions, garlic and balsamic vinegar; cook, stirring with a wooden spoon and scraping the brown bits from bottom of the pan, for about 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste and cook for 2 minutes more. Add the beef with its juices back to the pan. Add the wine, beef broth, water, bay leaf, thyme, and sugar. Stir with a wooden spoon to loosen any brown bits from the bottom of the pan and bring to a boil. Cover the pot with a lid, transfer to the preheated oven, and braise for 2 hours.

Remove the pot from the oven and add the roasted vegetables and peas. Cover and place back in oven for about an hour more. Serve the stew hot, or let it come to room temperature and then store in the refrigerator overnight or until ready to serve. This stew improves in flavor if made at least one day ahead.

Wine Pairing: Cabernet Sauvignon or Syrah/Shiraz