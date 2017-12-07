Pantry Pick: Victoria Chef Collection Gourmet Pasta Meal

If you are in Italy, go for handmade pasta, however, when you are at home and have less than 5 minutes to prepare a quick meal without compromising on ingredients or quality, count on Victoria Chef Collection Gourmet Pasta Meals. Available in two flavors, Penne Marinara or Penne All Vodka, each gourmet pasta meal has no additional additives or preservatives, cooks up in two minutes and satisfies on taste and texture.

Ingredients:

For the Penne Marinara: Tomatoes, Pasta (water, durum wheat flour, egg white, salt), Apple Juice from Concentrate, Wine, Onions, Olive Oil, Salt, Garlic, Pepper, Oregano

For the Penne Alla Vodka: Tomatoes, Pasta (water, durum wheat flour, egg white, salt), White Wine, Apple Juice from Concentrate, Onions, Parmesan Cheese, (Milk, Cheese Cultures, enzymes, salt) Olive Oil, Whey, Salt, Garlic, Pepper, Oregano