Pantry Pick: Roland Harissa Red Chili Spread
Want to add some flavorful spice to your pantry? If you’re looking to add all Sriracha, add this North African blend of red peppers, lemon juice, and garlic. It brings a more balanced, savory heat that won’t overload your taste buds with heat.
Preparation:
Roland® Harissa is ready-to-use and can be an exotic condiment or a vibrant addition to marinades, soups, and stews.
Ingredients/Contents:
Canola Oil, Water, Dried Red Pepper, Garlic, Salt, Dried Hot Pepper, Cumin, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Sugar, Potassium Sorbate.