Pantry Pick: Hippeas Organic Chickpea Puffs

HIPPEAS are all Organic chickpea puffs that are gluten free, vegan, light, crunchy, and satisfy your snack craving without the junk food guilt. They are packed with 3g Fiber, 4g Protein, Organic, Gluten Free, Kosher, Vegan, and Non GMO. Available in five flavors: Vegan White Cheddar, Sriracha Sunshine, Far Out Fajita, Pepper Power and Bohemian Barbecue.

Ingredients

Pepper Power: Organic chickpea flour, organic rice flour, organic sunflower oil, organic tapioca starch, organic seasoning [brown rice flower, sea salt, black pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, sunflower oil, jalapeno powder], organic pea hull fiber.

Vegan White Cheddar: Organic chickpea flour, organic rice flour, organic sunflower oil, organic tapioca starch, organic seasoning [degermed corn flour, salt, sugar, onion powder, citric acid, garlic powder, lactic acid, canola oil, natural flavor], organic pea hull fiber.

Far out Fajita: Organic chickpea flour, organic rice flour, organic sunflower oil, organic tapioca starch, organic seasoning (salt, garlic powder, chili powder (spices, salt, garlic), sugar, dextrose, onion powder, spice, citric acid, paprika extract(color), yeast extract), organic pea hull fiber.

Sriracha Sunshine: Organic chickpea flour, organic rice flour, organic sunflower oil, organic tapioca starch, organic seasoning [sugar, salt, red pepper, vinegar powder(maltodextrin, vinegar), garlic powder, jalapeno pepper, paprika extract (color), natural flavor, yeast extract], organic pea hull fiber.

Bohemian Barbecue:Organic chickpea flour, organic rice flour, organic sunflower oil, organic tapioca starch, organic seasoning [sugar, tomato powder, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, citric acid, rice concentrate, spice, natural smoke flavor (sunflower oil, natural hickory smoke flavor), paprika extract (color), organic pea hull fiber.