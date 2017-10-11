Michelin Guide Reschedules San Francisco Star Announcement

Anton Ego, the fictional Food Critic in Disney’s Ratatouille says “I’ll make you a deal. You provide the food, I’ll provide the perspective…” The tragedies from the Northern California wildfires have put things into perspective.

The famed Michelin Guide announced it would postpone its annual release of star-worthy Bay Area restaurants. The announcement historically includes a number of winners in wine country. Due to the uncertainty of the tragic events a new date has yet to be set for the announcement which was originally scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 12.

“Recognizing the turmoil and tragedy of the fires that are still burning, we understand this is a time for grief and recovery, not celebration,” the Michelin Group’s Claire Dorland-Clauzel said in a statement. “We extend our condolences to all who have been affected.”