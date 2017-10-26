Michelin Announces 2018 Northern California Award Winners

Michelin had postponed the release of its San Francisco area eating guide by nearly two weeks because of the wildfires that affected the region. The number of the restaurants in the San Francisco area with Michelin’s highest accolade of three stars grew by one new restaurant making it a total of seven in the 2018 San Francisco area dining guide.

“There is no denying San Francisco and its neighboring regions have some of the most incredibly exciting and dynamic restaurants in the country,” Michael Ellis, international director of the Michelin Guide, said on Wednesday.

Michelin reviewers agreed to elevate Coi to three-star status due to its head chef Matthew Kirkley’s innovative seafood dishes, according to Ellis. Coi joined Benu, The French Laundry, Manresa, Quince, The Restaurant at the Meadowood and Saison in the three-star group for their “exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey.” There are more than 100 restaurants in the world with the three-star distinction.

In the two-star category for their “excellent cuisine, worth a detour,” SingleThread was added to the 2018 guide. Californios became the first U.S. restaurant that serves Mexican cuisine with two Michelin stars. Other two-star eateries include Acquerello, Atelier Crenn, Baumé, Commis and Lazy Bear.

Michelin awarded one star to 41 restaurants for a second straight year for their being “a very good restaurant in its category.” Four restaurants that made their one-star debut are In Situ, Kenzo, Kinjo and Rich Table.

Michelin also awarded 67 restaurants that won Bib Gourmand awards for good food at reasonable prices plus dozens of restaurants recommended in the “under $25” category.

THREE STARS (Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey)

Benu (San Francisco)

Coi (San Francisco)*

The French Laundry (Yountville)

Manresa (Los Gatos)

Quince (San Francisco)

The Restaurant at Meadowood (St. Helena)

Saison (San Francisco)

TWO STARS (Excellent cuisine, worth a detour)

Acquerello (San Francisco)

Atelier Crenn (San Francisco)

Baumé (Palo Alto)

Californios (San Francisco)*

Commis (Oakland)

Lazy Bear (San Francisco)

SingleThread (Healdsburg)*

ONE STAR (A very good restaurant in its category)

Adega (San Jose)

Al’s Place (San Francisco)

Aster (San Francisco)

Auberge du Soleil (Rutherford)

Bouchon (Yountville)

Campton Place (San Francisco)*

Chez TJ (Mountain View)

Commonwealth (San Francisco)

Farmhouse Inn & Restaurant (Forestville)

Gary Danko (San Francisco)

Hashiri (San Francisco)

In Situ (San Francisco)*

Ju-Ni (San Francisco)

Keiko a Nob Hill (San Francisco)

Kenzo (Napa)*

Kin Khao (San Francisco)

Kinjo (San Francisco)*

La Toque (Napa)

Lord Stanley (San Francisco)

Luce (San Francisco)

Madera (Menlo Park)

Madrona Manor (Healdsburg)

Michael Mina (San Francisco)

Mister Jiu’s (San Francisco)

Mourad (San Francisco)

Octavia (San Francisco)

Omakase (San Francisco)

Plumed Horse (Saratoga)

The Progress (San Francisco)

Rasa (Burlingame)

Rich Table (San Francisco)*

Sons & Daughters (San Francisco)

SPQR (San Francisco)

Spruce (San Francisco)

State Bird Provisions (San Francisco)

Sushi Yoshizumi (San Mateo)

Terra (St. Helena)

Terrapin Creek (Bodega Bay)

The Village Pub (Woodside)

Wako (San Francisco)

Wakuriya (San Mateo)