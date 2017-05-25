This summer, Seaspice’s Chef Jill Montinola’s no-bake Lemon Mousse will make taste buds look forward to cheat days with this cool and easy to make dessert with sweet and citrusy notes.

Lemon Mousse

Makes 3 glasses

Ingredients

Gelatin sheets, bloomed 3 each

Egg whites 3 each

Heavy cream 150 grams

Egg yolks 3 each

Lemon, juice and zest 2 each

Sugar 100 grams

Whip whites until medium peaks, transfer into a bowl.

Whip HC to soft peaks, transfer into another bowl.

Mix together sugar and lemon zest.

Heat up the lemon juice, melt the bloomed gelatin.

Whip yolks and lemon sugar until ribbon stage.

Slowly add the lemon juice mixture to the yolks. (mix will be very loose and liquidy).

Place the bowl in an iced bath, stirring frequently. Chill until fluffly but not stiff.

Slowly fold in the whites into the yolk mixture, then the whipped cream.

Immediately pipe into the glasses.

Wrap tightly and date.

Chill.