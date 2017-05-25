Lemon Mousse
This summer, Seaspice’s Chef Jill Montinola’s no-bake Lemon Mousse will make taste buds look forward to cheat days with this cool and easy to make dessert with sweet and citrusy notes.
Lemon Mousse
Makes 3 glasses
Ingredients
- Gelatin sheets, bloomed 3 each
- Egg whites 3 each
- Heavy cream 150 grams
- Egg yolks 3 each
- Lemon, juice and zest 2 each
- Sugar 100 grams
Whip whites until medium peaks, transfer into a bowl.
Whip HC to soft peaks, transfer into another bowl.
Mix together sugar and lemon zest.
Heat up the lemon juice, melt the bloomed gelatin.
Whip yolks and lemon sugar until ribbon stage.
Slowly add the lemon juice mixture to the yolks. (mix will be very loose and liquidy).
Place the bowl in an iced bath, stirring frequently. Chill until fluffly but not stiff.
Slowly fold in the whites into the yolk mixture, then the whipped cream.
Immediately pipe into the glasses.
Wrap tightly and date.
Chill.