Iberostar Mexico’s Tortilla Soup

Made with fried tortillas, this filling traditional Mexican soup is easy to make and full of sabor.

Yield: 6 servings

Cooking time: 45 min

Ingredients:

3 garlic cloves

½ onion

3 tomatoes

6 cups of chicken broth

2 fresh epazote or coriander leaves

10 corn tortillas

2 pasilla chiles

2 avocados

½ cup of queso fresco

½ cup of sour cream

Pinch of salt

Pinch of pepper

Vegetable oil for frying

Directions:

Roast the garlic cloves, onion and tomatoes in the oven Grind the roasted ingredients and add ¼ cup of chicken broth and one pasilla chile Fry the ground mixture in oil over high heat for 2 minutes in a large pot and then leave it on low heat for five more minutes or until obtaining a thick mixture Add the remaining chicken broth, epazote leaves and salt and pepper to taste Leave the broth on medium heat for 15 minutes Cut the corn tortillas in “Julienne” strips and fry them in oil Cut one pasilla chile into rings and fry in oil Place the fried tortilla and pasilla chile in a deep dish and add the tomato sauce Add the sour cream and fresh cheese and garnish with sliced avocado

Recipe Courtesy of chefs at Iberostar Hotels & Resorts.