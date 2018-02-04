Iberostar Mexico’s Tortilla Soup

Made with fried tortillas, this filling traditional Mexican soup is easy to make and full of sabor.
Yield: 6 servings
Cooking time: 45 min
Ingredients:
3 garlic cloves
½ onion
3 tomatoes
6 cups of chicken broth
2 fresh epazote or coriander leaves
10 corn tortillas
2 pasilla chiles
2 avocados
½ cup of queso fresco
½ cup of sour cream
Pinch of salt
Pinch of pepper
Vegetable oil for frying
Directions:
- Roast the garlic cloves, onion and tomatoes in the oven
- Grind the roasted ingredients and add ¼ cup of chicken broth and one pasilla chile
- Fry the ground mixture in oil over high heat for 2 minutes in a large pot and then leave it on low heat for five more minutes or until obtaining a thick mixture
- Add the remaining chicken broth, epazote leaves and salt and pepper to taste
- Leave the broth on medium heat for 15 minutes
- Cut the corn tortillas in “Julienne” strips and fry them in oil
- Cut one pasilla chile into rings and fry in oil
- Place the fried tortilla and pasilla chile in a deep dish and add the tomato sauce
- Add the sour cream and fresh cheese and garnish with sliced avocado
Recipe Courtesy of chefs at Iberostar Hotels & Resorts.