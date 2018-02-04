Iberostar Mexico’s Lime Soup with Chicken

This hearty chicken soup is light and refreshing, combining spicy flavors with tart lime juice.

Yield: 6 servings

Cooking time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

2 garlic cloves

½ white onion

1 tomato

1 deboned chicken breast

3 limes

4 corn tortilla

½ yellow pepper

½ green pepper

½ red onion

3 cilantro leaves

1 tablespoon of oregano

Pinch of salt

Pinch of pepper

Vegetable oil for frying

4 cups of chicken broth

Directions:

In a large sauce pan over medium heat, cook the chicken with the white onion and garlic cloves until browned and add salt Cut two limes in half, roast the limes, and add lime juice from one lime to the chicken Cut a lime in slices and set apart Cut tortillas, peppers and red onion in “Julienne” style and set apart Cut the tomato in “Julienne” style and remove seeds Finely chop the garlic Shred the chicken breast Heat the vegetable oil over medium heat and add the red onion, peppers, garlic and tomatoes When the mixture is lightly fried (some signs of browning), add the cilantro and chicken Add four cups of chicken broth, juice of roasted lime and oregano Once the soup begins to boil, reduce the intensity of the heat, cover the pan and let the soup boil for 5 more minutes for a better mixture of flavors. Garnish with lime slices.

Recipe Courtesy of the chefs at Iberostar Hotels & Resorts.