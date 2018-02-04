Iberostar Mexico’s Lime Soup with Chicken

This hearty chicken soup is light and refreshing, combining spicy flavors with tart lime juice.
Yield: 6 servings
Cooking time: 1 hour
Ingredients:
2 garlic cloves
½ white onion
1 tomato
1 deboned chicken breast
3 limes
4 corn tortilla
½ yellow pepper
½ green pepper
½ red onion
3 cilantro leaves
1 tablespoon of oregano
Pinch of salt
Pinch of pepper
Vegetable oil for frying
4 cups of chicken broth
Directions:
- In a large sauce pan over medium heat, cook the chicken with the white onion and garlic cloves until browned and add salt
- Cut two limes in half, roast the limes, and add lime juice from one lime to the chicken
- Cut a lime in slices and set apart
- Cut tortillas, peppers and red onion in “Julienne” style and set apart
- Cut the tomato in “Julienne” style and remove seeds
- Finely chop the garlic
- Shred the chicken breast
- Heat the vegetable oil over medium heat and add the red onion, peppers, garlic and tomatoes
- When the mixture is lightly fried (some signs of browning), add the cilantro and chicken
- Add four cups of chicken broth, juice of roasted lime and oregano
- Once the soup begins to boil, reduce the intensity of the heat, cover the pan and let the soup boil for 5 more minutes for a better mixture of flavors. Garnish with lime slices.
Recipe Courtesy of the chefs at Iberostar Hotels & Resorts.