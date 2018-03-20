Bellagio Resort & Casino announce the addition of New York’s Sadelle’s Restaurant & Bakery

Bellagio Resort & Casino guests will have a new restaurant to satisfy their culinary cravings starting in December, Sadelle’s, the vintage-style restaurant and bakery that quickly became one of the most desired reservations in New York City, will open in Las Vegas. The all-day dining concept will transform- from a breakfast-centric haven to a power lunch hotspot to a relaxing dinner locale – all while delivering distinct culinary experiences with each transition.

Created by Major Food Group, the masterminds behind legendary Italian restaurant Carbone, Sadelle’s will offer all of the beloved menu favorites of its original location, in addition to exclusive Las Vegas selections for its Bellagio destination. Hand-rolled bagels, smoked salmon towers, chopped salads, sandwiches and other New York classics will grace the Las Vegas menu. Weekend brunch, one of Sadelle’s most sought-after meal periods, will become a destination in and of itself for visitors and locals alike.

Sadelle’s ignited New York’s dining scene when it opened in 2015 and has since received numerous accolades including, “New York’s Best Power Breakfast Spots” by Harper’s BAZAAR; one of “The 18 Best Dishes in New York” by Bloomberg; “The Absolute Best Bagel in New York” by Grub Street and a “Critic’s Pick” by The New York Times Restaurant Critic Pete Wells.

Sadelle’s will open in the Café Bellagio restaurant space, which will close in August.