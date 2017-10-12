California Wildfires: WAYS TO HELP

As fires continue to threaten communities across California there can be a feeling of complete helplessness. As we see the first responders who bravely rush into danger to protect life and property, we are incredibly grateful for their tremendous work and dedication. We want to follow their example by helping our fellow neighbors.

Many of you have asked how you can help. We’ve compiled a partial list of organizations that are working to help the affected communities recover. The Office of Emergency Services has recommended only financial donations at this stage of the crisis, since there are limited locations to warehouse supplies or other items. It will take some time to identify specific needs, but financial donations to grant-making organizations and nonprofit disaster response organizations are the best way to help individuals and families affected by disasters.

If you would like to donate items, Office of Emergency Services recommends making donations to Goodwill, Salvation Army or a similar organization that can stockpile goods and has a distribution network.

The following organizations are accepting financial contributions to assist those affected by the Nor-Cal fires.

Community Foundation of Mendocino County: Disaster Donation Page

Serving Mendocino County

Community Foundation of Sonoma County: Resiliency Donation Page

Serving Sonoma County

Community Foundation of Napa Valley: Fire Donation Page

Serving Napa County

United Way Bay Area

Serving Napa County

United Way of the Wine Country

Serving Humboldt, Lake, Mendocino and Sonoma Counties

American Red Cross

Serving All Counties

Center for Volunteering and Nonprofit Leadership

Serving Napa and Sonoma Counties

The Vine Times strongly encourages donors to carefully research charitable organizations prior to donating to ensure that their donated funds will have the desired result. For additional information and easy-to-use tips on avoiding charity scams following a disaster, please visit the California Office of the Attorney General’s Charities website.

Some organizations are also looking for volunteer help if you are local. Please visit http://www.californiavolunteers.org/index.php/Disaster_Volunteering/current_disasters/for more information.

We continue to hope and pray for everyone affected by the fires. Please be safe.