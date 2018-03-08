Cocktails 101 – Hurricane

Arguably the most popular New Orleans cocktail on Bourbon Street is the Hurricane. The first recipes for the Hurricane cocktail was published right after the repeal of prohibition in 1933. In the mid-1940’s, Pat O’Brien’s made the hurricane lamp glass shape red-colored cocktail famous. During that time, liquor such as whiskey, bourbon and scotch were available in limited quantities. However, New Orleans had plenty of access to rum coming up the Mississippi River. New Orleans bar owners were forced to buy large quantities of rum, 50 cases or so, in order to purchase other limited quantity liquors from distributors. Innovative bar owners began adding fruit juices and sugar to mask the flavor of the lower quality rums. Like most cocktail recipes that were created in the 1930’s and 40s, the recipes have changed over time. Here are a two of our favorite recipes:

Hurricane Recipe #1

1.5 ounces light rum

1.5 ounces dark rum

1-ounce orange juice

1-ounce fresh lime juice

1-ounce simple syrup

2-ounces passion fruit juice, or 1 Tablespoon passion fruit syrup

1 teaspoon grenadine

brandied cherry and orange slice to garnish

Ice

Hurricane Recipe #2

2-ounces light rum

2-ounces dark rum

1-ounce lime juice

2-ounces passion fruit juice or 1 tablespoon passion fruit syrup

brandied cherry and orange slice to garnish

Ice