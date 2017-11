INGREDIENTS

6oz Stoli Blueberry

2oz Pineapple Juice

Splash of Sour Mix

Raspberry Drizzle

DIRECTIONS

Add Stoli Blueberry, Pineapple and Sour to shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini. Top off with pineapple and Raspberry Drizzle!

Recipe Courtesy of Table 7 American Bistro

214 Jericho Turnpike

New Hyde Park, NY