Cocktail Recipe: Spiced Mojito

Are you looking for an alternative for Pumpkin Spice cocktails but still want to spice things up? Enjoy this cocktail on vacation at Baros Maldives or let the drink take you on a tropical getaway at home with this spice inspired cocktail recipe:

Ingredients

1.5 oz Appleton Rum

12 mint leaves

2 Lime wedges

.75 oz Lime Juice

1 oz Simple Syrup or 2 tsp brown sugar

Ginger Ale

.25 oz Captain Morgan

1 mint spring for garnish

Method: Muddle lime, mint, lime juice and simple syrup or brown sugar with the Appleton rum. Add ice and top up with Ginger Ale. Pour the Captain Morgan Rum on top of the crushed ice and garnish with a mint sprig.