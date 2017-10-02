Cocktail Recipe: Lavender Gin Fizz

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Ada Lovelace Gin

0.5 oz Lemon Juice

.25 oz Lavender Simple Syrup

4-6 oz Club Soda

1 rose petal to garnish

1 lemon slice

Instructions:

In a Pinot Noir glass, add gin, lemon juice, and lavender syrup to a pint glass and shake with an iced tin. Strain over ice into glassware and garnish with lavender sprig, lemon slice and rose petal.

Flavor Profile: Designed to enhance the unique floral and citrus aromas in our Ada Lovelace Gin, this cocktail is as lovely to behold as it is to sip. Ada Lovelace Gin, fresh lemon, lavender syrup, all topped with rose petals. Serve over ice.