Cocktail Recipe: Lavender Gin Fizz
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Ada Lovelace Gin
0.5 oz Lemon Juice
.25 oz Lavender Simple Syrup
4-6 oz Club Soda
1 rose petal to garnish
1 lemon slice
Instructions:
In a Pinot Noir glass, add gin, lemon juice, and lavender syrup to a pint glass and shake with an iced tin. Strain over ice into glassware and garnish with lavender sprig, lemon slice and rose petal.
Flavor Profile: Designed to enhance the unique floral and citrus aromas in our Ada Lovelace Gin, this cocktail is as lovely to behold as it is to sip. Ada Lovelace Gin, fresh lemon, lavender syrup, all topped with rose petals. Serve over ice.
One Thought to “Cocktail Recipe: Lavender Gin Fizz”
Ahh love this! May actually have to try some of this out – it looks so so so pretty and yummy! I love love love trying out stuff like this! Literally I’ve been dying to have a cocktail night – and this is just so perfect! I did one of those cocktail masterclass things – mine was at a place called Rofuto ( http://rofuto.co.uk/cocktail-bar/masterclasses/ ). And I decided to have my friends to show off what I learnt and everything but I realised I need to actually have a decent amount of recipes to choose from, hence the late googling for inspiration! So this is a great find for me! Plus how pretty does it look?! I’m obsessed! Can’t wait to try this out (and photograph it of course).