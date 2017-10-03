Cocktail Recipe: Enigma

1.5 oz The Countess Walewska Vodka

0.5 oz Crème de Cassis

0.5 oz Grapefruit Juice

0.5 oz Lemon Juice

.25- 0.5 oz Simple Syrup

Instructions:

Add vodka, crème de cassis, simple syrup and fruit juices to a mixing pint and shake with an iced tin. Strain into a Martini glass and garnish with a lemon slice or twist.

Flavor Profile: The Countess Walewska potato vodka is the host of this delightful combination of grapefruit, tart lemon and the dark berry deliciousness of Crème de Cassis liqueur. Served up, as a welcome intrigue.