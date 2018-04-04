Stella Artois Announced Recall: Beer may contain particles of glass

Stella Artois is warning their customers of the possibility that their beer might hold pieces of broken glass after they discovered a defective unit in their bottling process. The flaw at the production facility in question could have caused a small piece of glass to break off and fall into the bottle along with the beer itself.

Anheuser-Busch, Stella Artois parent company says this recall affects only 1 percent of glass bottles sold in North America. This recall applies to Stella Artois 6-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, “Best of Belgium” multi-packs in the U.S. and Canada, and Stella Artois Légère 6-packs and 12-packs in the U.S. The recall does not affect other Stella Artois packaging formats, such as cans or draft or bottles of any other production codes.

The company is asking customers with any affected products to return the beer to where they purchased it, or to simply throw it away. You can get the full list of Stella Artois bottles at risk by visiting http://www.anheuser-busch.com/newsroom/20071/04/voluntary-partial-recall-of-11-2-ounce-bottles-of-stella-artois.html or calling 1-855-215-5824.